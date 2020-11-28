Project Ambagan raises over P45k for victims of Typhoon Ulysses

Palawan News launched Project Ambagan on November 16, with the goal to raise funds to help the victims of Typhoon Ulysses.

Palawan News has raised a total of P45,735 for Project Ambagan, a fundraising drive for victims of Typhoon Ulysses. The call for donations ended Friday (November 27).

Palawan News launched Project Ambagan on November 16, with the goal to raise funds to help the victims of Typhoon Ulysses. The typhoon caused massive flooding, landslides, and widespread damage to property in mainland Luzon, mostly in Cagayan Valley, Isabela, Marikina, Pampanga, and Bulacan provinces.

National disaster officials estimated a P16-billion worth of damage caused to agriculture and infrastructure, with P4.72-billion worth for agricultural damage an P11.89-billion worth of damage to public and private infrastructure. Nearly one million families, or an estimated 4,421,580 individuals, were affected by the typhoon. 73 were reported dead, 85 injured, and 19 missing according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC).

Funds gathered for Project Ambagan will be handed over to charities of Palawan News’ choosing. These funds will hopefully help victims buy essential supplies or pay for repairs for their damaged property.

Interested donors may send money through GCash or Paymaya. For GCash users, the receiving account is 0926137631 (Shoogar Santos), and for Paymaya, 09192204782 (Redempto Anda).