Toxic watchdog group BAN Toxics raise the alarm on the continuous selling of prohibited lato-lato toys in the market despite the public health warning on unauthorized Toy and Childcare Article (TCCA) issued by the Food and Drug Administration.

On the recent random market monitoring conducted by BT Patrollers of BAN Toxics in various toy retail stores in Caloocan, Manila, Pasay, Pasig, and Quezon Cities and Pateros in Metro Manila, the group has photo documented the continuous selling of lato-lato toys notwithstanding the FDA advisories against the sale of unauthorized toys.

The group purchased samples of glow-in-the-dark and led lights lato-lato (clackers) toys that have no valid Certificate of Product Notification. The glow-in-the-dark lato-lato toy has foreign language label which failed the necessary requirements under RA 10620 or the Toy and Game Safety Labeling Law.

Under RA 9711, the manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer, non-consumer use, promotion, advertising, or sponsorship of any health product without the proper authorization from the FDA is prohibited.

“The unwarranted selling of lato-lato toys clearly violates the public health warning of our regulatory agencies. We need to immediately confiscate the unauthorized toys before they fall into the hands of our children,” said Thony Dizon, Toxics Campaigner of BAN Toxics.

The group sent a letter to the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Trade and Industry to report the on-site selling of various lato-lato toys for immediate action.

“We laud the FDA for issuing public health warnings and the announcement made by DTI against lato-lato toys, but this will not end there, enforcement and on-site confiscation should be made in order to ensure that the products are no longer available in the market both on-site and online,” he added.

On June 27, the Barangay Matandang Balara in Quezon City issued an Executive Order No. 4, series of 2023 prohibiting the sale, distribution, possession and actual playing of Lato-lato Toys within their jurisdiction.

The said EO stated the existing FDA Advisories giving warning to the public about the purchasing and playing of different lato-lato toys, and that the toy product has no Certificate of Product Notification (CPN).

The EO also noted that playing lato-lato toys has caused noise that is excessively loud and brought disturbance in their neighborhood.

“We salute our Barangay Officials for taking the lead to protect the welfare of their constituents against prohibited children’s products such as lato-lato toys.”

“We urge the retail stores to pull-out all the lato-lato toys and refrain from selling. Likewise, we also urge online shopping sites to remove lato-lato toy ads to ensure that only safe and registered toy products are being offered in the e-commerce platforms,” the group added.