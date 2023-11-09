The Philippine Institute of Environmental Planners in Palawan celebrated, for the first time, Environmental Planning Day at the events center of SM Puerto Princesa.

The celebration included a series of lectures and exhibits aimed at raising awareness and promoting the profession on Wednesday. It was initiated by the city government of Puerto Princesa through its City Planning and Development Office (CPDO).

Sharlene Vilches, the president of Philippine Institute of Environmental Planners (PIEP) chapter in Palawan, said that the group’s goal is to promote, advance, and enhance the study, practice, and development of environmental planning in the Philippines.

“Environmental planning is about finding balance – a balance between development and conservation, between economic growth and ecological sustainability. It’s about ensuring that our cities and towns are resilient in the face of environmental challenges and capable of providing a high quality of life for all residents,” Vilches said.

Vilches said that PIEP champions support for diverse sectors, including government agencies, institutions, and civic groups, to maintain ecological sustainability while pursuing socio-economic development.

Their approach, rooted in the four pillars of Practice, Institutionalize, Educate, and Publication, aims to harmonize progress with environmental conservation.

“As a personal anecdote, outside of professional functions as an environmental planner and as a planning officer, I try to put a sustainability lens even in the small, everyday things that I do. You do not have to be an environmental planner to care for the environment,” she explained.

She also expressed gratitude and lauded the city government of Puerto Princesa and the CPDO for spearheading the event and collaborating with PIEP as partners.

“Partnerships and networks like these are the backbone of institutionalization,” she said.

Meanwhile, CPDO head Engr. Jovenee Sagun explained that Environmental Planning Day is celebrated in accordance with Presidential Proclamation No. 847.

Signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte on November 15, 2019, this proclamation declares every November 8 as the day of celebration. It is also grounded in Republic Act 10587, known as the Environmental Planning Act of 2013.

Vanny Joyce Santillan, Planning Officer II at CPDO, further clarified that the event, coinciding with World Town Planning Day, included invitations to the United States Agency for International Development, the provincial government of Palawan, Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff, Puerto Princesa City Water District, and PIEP, among others.

“Since environmental planning is multi-disciplinary, we invited them. And one of the highlights is the design lecture workshop of design architect Don Manlangit which is focused on creating diversities,” Santillan said.

She further stated that another focus of Manlangit’s presentation was on designing open spaces for placemaking, aimed at engaging communities. The objective is to have activities that make the open space useful and encourage people to utilize them.

On the other hand, Sagun mentioned that Manlangit highlighted the critical role of public open spaces and placemaking in the Philippines by discussing their ecological, social, and economic implications.

“This is to address the definition of public open spaces and its different forms, and its current state in the Philippines and the importance of place making in creating vibrancy,” Sagun said.

Furthermore, Vilches said the activity is being held to raise awareness of the people regarding environmental planning as a profession which focuses on the environmental conservation and protection, and sustainability “which is the principle of development.”

She said too that the event aims to raise awareness about the environmental planning profession. This field focuses on environmental conservation, protection, and sustainability, which she described as the principle of development.

“As we institutionalize the celebration of the Philippine Environmental Planning Day every 8th of November, the combined efforts of both the City Government, Provincial Government, and our PIEP to host the activity will surely have a wider reach and bigger impact to our communities,” Vilches explained.

“Activities like this serve as an educational and inspirational platform, empowering the youth, and the community to recognize the importance of environmental planning and participate in efforts to protect and conserve the environment,” she said, adding hopes that it will encourage the Palaweño youth to pursue careers in the field of environmental planning and engage in research and programs that will carry the legacy of sustainability, environmental protection and conservation.