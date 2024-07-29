A professional singer based in Puerto Princesa City has been reported missing since July 21 by her live-in partner, who stated in a public post that she left their place to run an errand and had not been seen or heard from since.

In a post on Facebook yesterday, Sunday, Raymond Pingco stated that his partner, Milcah “Cams” Cabornida, left their house to deliver a food order, which is their side business, on the day she went missing but did not bring her cellphone.

“Iniwan niya sa bahay namin ang cp niya ng umalis siya na dapat ay magdedeliver lang ng paninda naming food ng 5pm last Sunday at ayon na po huling kita ko sa kanya… nakapagtataka na andito sa bahay lang ang cp niya,” he stated.

Pingco said he has yet to report the matter to the police, even as he sought friends’ help in locating his partner.

“Ako po mismo ay sobrang nag-aalala sa hindi niya pagpaparamdam ng ganito katagal. We’ve been together for four years and never niya pong naging ugali ang pag-worryhin ang mga taong mahal niya,” Pingco said.

Pingco also told Palawan News that he and Cams were having a “slight argument” before she left.

“It was nothing major at all… and hours already passed by, and she was doing laundry and cleaning the house, and I took a nap. When I woke up, she was gone. I called her, but I saw her phone was just here at the house,” he told Palawan News.

Pinco added that he has a suspicion that a certain “Mhae,” who is a friend of Cams, might be hiding her.

“Baka kako tinatago lang ni Mhae from me. Dahil baka pinakiusapan siya ni Cams na huwag sabihin sa akin kahit ano mangyari… pero 1 week na ito para di siya magparamdam,” he said.

Raymond and Milcah regularly perform as professional singers in bars and hotel venues.