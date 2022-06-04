The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) said investigation is still ongoing to identify suspects in meter theft incidents in the city, which has reached 121 cases reported from different areas.

General Manager Walter Laurel said that no cases followed after the April 22 record, yet no individual has been penalized for the violation.

The PPCWD has put up a P25,000 reward for any informant who can provide legitimate information that may lead to the identification of individuals involved in the meter theft.

“Tumigil na sa 121, wala na nadagdag. Meron mga iniimbistigahan at nagsabi naman tayo na magbibigay tayo ng reward sa mga makakapagturo. After April 22 after that, wala ng kaso nong nakawan. Tinitingnan din namin sa loob baka namimerwisyo lang– kasi marunong,” he said.

The water district first received reports of lost water meters around late March, and the number of cases has continuously increased until April.

Information officer Jenn Rausa earlier stated that PPCWD is closely working with the Philippine National Police (PNP) to identify possible suspects.

The meter theft cases also caused losses to the city water district and interrupted water supply services. The PPCWD had assigned a team to monitor the areas of concern instead of being tasked to do other important duties, Rausa added.

PPCWD said a water meter costs roughly P2,000 and the consumer is charged for it once they apply for water service.