The Parole and Probation Administration (PPA) in Palawan of the justice department visited the Provincial Jail Management Division (PJMD) on Friday as part of its ongoing collaboration within the Philippine Correctional System.

The partnership is aimed at reintegrating selected persons deprived of liberty (PDL) back into the community.

During the visit, the PPA conducted a morning lecture at the jail, where they detailed the probation process and eligibility for the privilege.

The PPA said criminal sentences can be served under probation, allowing a PDL, if granted by the court, to remain in the community and participate in a program instead of remaining incarcerated.

Provincial warden retired Police Colonel Gabriel Lopez emphasized the cooperative effort, stating that the PJMD is committed to helping selected PDLs about this.

“Tayo dito sa Provincial Jail Management Division at sang-ayon din sa layunin ng Provincial Government, trabaho natin na maisaayos sila [PDL] at maibalik sa community. Mayroon tayong close coordination sa Parole and Probation Administration upang matukoy ‘yung mga PDL na karapatdapat mabigyan ng probation,” Lopez explained.

The activity is part of the 30th Probation and Parole Week, which is observed from July 18 to July 24 this year.