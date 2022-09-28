- Advertisement by Google -

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has recorded no casualties of the Super Typhoon “Karding” in the MIMAROPA region, the Police Regional Office (PRO) 4B said.

PNP Mimaropa information officer P/Capt. Clyde Kalyawen said that they have not received any report of casualties affected by the super typhoon from the police offices in the region aside from those affected by the suspension of boat trips in Romblon and Mindoro.

PRO 4B director P/Brig. Gen. Sidney Hernia vowed to remain vigilant for possible deployment in areas with continuous extreme weather conditions.

“Our search and rescue personnel region-wide are on standby for possible response scenarios,” Hernia said.

Hernia also said that this is in compliance with the order from the chief PNP to place personnel and equipment on standby for possible deployment in areas that needs manpower in disaster response.

