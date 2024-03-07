Palawan witnessed a groundbreaking moment in its gaming history as BTLS (Bodega Tel Loading Station) E-sports hosted the first-ever PRO MLBB Tournament during the Balayong Festival 2024 on March 2.

This event drew 120 players from various barangays across Puerto Princesa City showcasing the locals talent and passion for mobile gaming.

Team FOWLER emerged as the champions, claiming the prestigious title and a cash prize of P20,000.

Pirates E-sports secured the runner-up position after a series of intense battles.

With their recent win, Team FOWLER officially ascended to the ranks of Pro Players licensed by a representative from the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

According to BTLS E-sports, the first PRO-Promotor of e-sports in Palawan authorized by GAB, this recognition solidifies Team FOWLER’s status as icons within Palawan’s e-sports scene.