Police Regional Office Mimaropa Director Brigadier General Joel Doria has commended the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company of the Palawan Police Provincial Office for its efforts in providing groceries to support the basic needs of a fire victim in Barangay Pangobilian, Brooke’s Point.

“I commend the dedication and commitment of the 1st Palawan PMFC in meeting the community’s needs,” he said.

“This act reminds us that we are entrusted not only with upholding the law but also with helping others, especially those in need,” he added.

On October 27, a 62-year-old named Carmelita Refuerzo became homeless when her house was engulfed in flames while she was at a meeting. In her attempt to save her belongings, she suffered a wound on her cheek.

Upon learning of her situation, personnel from the 1st PMFC donated cash from their own pockets to raise funds for purchasing grocery items for the victim.