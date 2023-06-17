The Police Regional Office (PRO) MIMAROPA conducted red teaming operations to assess the readiness and preparedness of different police units and offices in Palawan on Friday, June 16.

Deputy Regional Director for Operations P/Col. Jeffrey Fernandez led the inspection of the Sofronio Española Municipal Police Station in Brgy. Pulot Shore and the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) at Camp Gen. Job Mayo, Malvas Heights, Sofronio Española.

The red teaming operations are part of PRO MIMAROPA’s proactive security measures to ensure constant vigilance and operational readiness. By conducting these assessments, they aim to identify strengths, weaknesses, and areas for improvement within the police units.

Fernandez also briefed the PNP personnel about the current programs and initiatives led by P/BGen. Joel B. Doria in support of the 5-focused agenda of the PNP chief, P/Gen. Benjamin Acorda, Jr.

“Let us always be proactive and vigilant in performing our sworn duty while giving our best to maintain peace and order in our respective areas of responsibility,” Fernandez said.