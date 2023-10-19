Palawan 2nd District Representative Jose Alvarez said he sees the next 10 years as a critical period for the province as the provincial government looks forward to achieving its development goals laid down by the National Economic Development Authority in the Regional Development Plan 2023-2028 (RDP) for Mimaropa.

Speaking before the provincial roadshow presentation of the Mimaropa RDP meeting last Tuesday afternoon, Alvarez said he expects a lot of things to happen in the province once the RDP is put into execution.

He has particularly set his sights on the road network and the energy infrastructure that has been plaguing the province for several years now.

The legislator has since been pushing for the overhaul of energy sector of Palawan since he was the governor of the province, bringing in key energy industry players from Metro Manila.

“Marami pang magandang mangyayari dito sa Palawan once na i-endorse ng NEDA yung mga project dito na naiisip natin para lumago, isa dyan ung pagkakaroon natin ng maraming kuryente dito,” Alvarez stated, adding that he believes that once the electricity becomes stable, investors will flood in.

Alvarez likewise said officials from the Department of Energy (DOE) have asked him to call for an energy summit in the province to, once and for all, work out solutions to the perennial power outages and the problems of Palawan Electric Cooperative (Paleco).

“Kasi, dinala ko na yung Meralco, yung Aboitiz, si Ricky Razon, ang problema, ayaw nila (Paleco),” he said.

“Yung franchise kasi ng Paleco, hindi naman yan congressional franchise, NEA franchise yan kaya baka kung pwede, mag-petition ang mga taga-Palawan, sulatan kami sa konggreso para maayos yung franchise na yan, malagyan na kaagad ng puwang para yung investor ay ma-welcome na dyan sa Paleco,” he explained.

For the tourism industry, Alvarez once again floated the target of reaching 5 million arrivals in one year which he said will bring in developments in the barangays and municipalities.

“Pag 5 million tourists, that’s roughly about 250 billion money in circulation every year. Can you imagine, including all the LGU, provincial government, city government, their IRA, plus the national government agencies, kwentahin mo lahat yan, napakalaking economic activity ang mangyayari sa buong Palawan. So I hope that the output of this meeting will be very useful that Gov. Socrates will be able to do all the things that is necessary,” he said.

He, however, expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in Israel, which he said will surely affect the economy.

“I hope na itong giyera sa Middle East ay hindi na lumala. I hope hindi papasok ang Iran and Syria, kasi kung mangyari, magka-oil embargo, medyo tighten belts kayo. Magsanay kayo mamuhay na walang kuryente dahil puro tayo langis dito e. So, sana huwag naman,” he said.