Private Sector launches Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat campaign for consumer confidence, economic recovery

As the Philippines continues to battle the impact of COVID-19, brands and companies across various industries have banded together to help restart the economy while ensuring consumers’ health and safety

The group launches “Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat” campaign, which sends a message of resilience, hope and inspiration to boost businesses to continue to increase operations while ensuring strict safety standards and to encourage Filipinos to once again enjoy activities outside the confines of their homes.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon M. Lopez praises this initiative and stresses the importance for businesses to unite in order to win back the confidence of consumers and get the economy back on its feet.

“At this point in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, balancing health and the economy is our main priority. This is why we are pushing for the gradual and safe reopening of the economy. In line with the spirit of the campaign, we can only move forward by supporting and keeping one another safe while protecting lives and livelihoods,” Sec. Lopez said.

The Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat campaign is part of the private sector’s support for Taskforce T3 (Test, Trace, Treat), the multi-sector initiative put together in April 2020 to work closely with the Department of Health (DOH), the National Task Force (NTF) against COVID-19, and the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to manage the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. With the reopening of the economy, the group realized the importance of rebuilding consumer confidence with health and safety still a priority.

Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, Chairman and CEO of Ayala Corporation, a founding partner of TaskForce T3, underscored the importance of continued public-private sector cooperation. “The private sector has found a new front where we can be supportive of the fight against COVID, and that is in restoring the confidence of our citizens that we can all resume our lives and livelihoods, so long as we strictly follow the minimum health standards recommended by health experts.”

Margot Torres, Managing Director for McDonald’s Philippines and Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat communications advocacy co-lead, expressed her faith in the Filipinos’ resilience and optimism.

“Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat aims to transform the mindset of consumers. We are breaking through the helplessness many felt at the height of the pandemic and helping lead Filipinos to empowered vigilance and continued safety during this period,” Torres said.

The campaign has already obtained the support of the biggest corporations and brands in the country, including Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Alliance Global Group (Megaworld, Resorts World, Emperador), Jollibee Foods Corporation, McDonald’s Philippines, Goldilocks, BDO, BPI, Metrobank, Paymaya, Alaska, Champion, Century Pacific Food Inc., Coca Cola Philippines, Oishi LIwayway Marketing Corp., PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble Philippines, RFM Corporation, Unilever, Petron/San Miguel Corporation, Shell, Ayala Malls, Filinvest Development Corporation, Robinsons Malls, SM Supermalls, Globe Telecom, Smart Communications, Angkas and Food Panda.

The Ingat Angat media partners include CNN Philippines, GMA, Kapamilya Channel, KBP (Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas), Philippine Daily Inquirer, The Philippine Star, Solar Entertainment Corporation, TV5, Tiger 22, Facebook, Lazada, Shopee, Viber , Phar Partnerships; and LED OOH and Transit Outdoor partners Activations Advertising Inc. (AAI), Dooh.ph, Globaltronics, Krazy Media Ads Solution, Luneta Advertising, Nyxsys Philippines, Out of Home Advertising Association of the Philippines (OHAAP), Steel Art, Summit Outdoor Media and United Neon (UN).

Agency partners include Bookt, Cobena, EON, HIT Productions, Nuworks, Omnicom Media Group, Pabrika, PSRC, Slingshot, Synergy, TBWA/Santiago Mangada Puno, and Viva Entertainment, Inc., while the press launch event partners include Savoy Hotel Manila and Mercato Centrale.

Greater participation needed

Another lead proponent of Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat, Angkas’ Chief Transport Advocate George Royeca, calls on more companies, especially small and medium enterprises, to get on board with Ingat Angat.

“This campaign is for all businesses – not only the big brands, but more so for small and medium enterprises. We invite all businesses from all over the country to participate and embrace this advocacy. Let us all help each other get back on our feet safely and surely,” Royeca says.

The creative idea behind the campaign and its memorable tagline of Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat were crafted by the geniuses of TBWA/Santiago Mangada Puno’s Managing Partner and Chief Creative Officer Melvin Mangada.

“The tagline and the supporting visual brands and materials, which can be adapted by any brand, help promote the message of Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat, creating a sense of solidarity with the whole business community and our consumers,” Mangada explains. These visual aids include branding guidelines, logos and templates that business groups can download and adapt to their operations.

We can help the country get back on its feet by supporting and keeping one another safe.

For more information, visit the Ingat Angat campaign website, www.ingat-angat.com, and join the Viber Community https://vb.me/IngatAngat, where you can download Ingat Angat stickers and get information on safety guidelines of your favorite establishments, COVID-19 updates, and articles from credible sources. Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat!