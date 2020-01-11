Private businesses must submit 13th month pay reports to DOLE

Evangelista said that about 90 percent of the single entry approach or SEnA received by their agency include complaints on non-payment of 13th-month pay.

Privately-owned business establishments are required to submit their 13th-month pay reports to the Department of Labor and Employment on or before January 15.

Luigi Evangelista, DOLE Palawan chief labor and employment officer said Thursday at a PIA-hosted Kapihan that the requirement is “mandatory”.

“Sa ngayon, mandatory din na mag-submit ang mga establishment ng kanilang mga binayaran na 13th-month pay, mag-submit sila ng report sa DOLE. Mandatory na mag-submit sila, all establishments. Kapag hindi nag-submit, during the inspection, titingnan ‘yon kung nag-submit sila o hindi. Kapag wala, kasama ‘yon sa violation,” he said.

SEnA is a reformed measure institutionalized through Department Order No 107-10 to effect a faster, fairer and less expensive settlement of labor issues and to prevent actual labor cases to grow.

“Ano ‘yong reason na may nagki-claim na hindi nababayaran ‘yong 13th-month pay, meron kasi na mga establishment na although nagbabayad sila ng 13th-month pay, ang nangyayari, akala nila, kapag natanggal si empleyado during the middle of the year ay wala ng 13th-month pay,” he said.

Evangelista said that based on Presidential Decree 851, all employers are required to pay their employees a 13th-month pay upon separation of the covered worker.

“Ang sinasabi ni PD 851, upon separation ng isang covered worker ay kasamang ibibigay sa kanya ‘yong kanyang 13th-month pay. Basta ang condition lang dyan ay naka-isang buwan siyang nagtrabaho within that particular year,” he added.

As soon as the reports are submitted, DOLE will validate computations from the submitted reports.

