‘Printer on wheels’ launched to help schools in rural barangays

The “printer on wheels” project kicked off on Tuesday in northern barangays. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Lucero)

Vice Mayor Nancy Socrates told Palawan News on Thursday evening that the “printer on wheels” project was launched after some teachers and parents raised concerns over printing modules and photocopying instructional materials for their students.

A mobile printing support services program was launched by local officials to help teachers and schools in rural barangays in the city in the printing of self-learning modules needed for distance learning as the city embraced blended learning modality in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“[May] teachers or parents na humingi ng tulong sa office for pagpi-print and pagxe-xerox ng kanilang materials. Isang machine lang per cluster kaya minsan matagal silang naghihintay. Minsan siguro nauubusan ng materyales kaya talagang nagiging problema ng teachers, kaya humingi sila ng tulong,” Socrates said.

“Nabuo ‘yong idea na maganda siguro na may mobile printing services lalo na for our rural barangays kasi wala silang masyadong access sa ganyan,” she added.

On Tuesday afternoon, the mobile printing services began roaming in northern barangays. Socrates said they planned on using two vehicles for the said project. Each roving wheels will cover northern and southern barangays in the city.

Socrates noted that the two printers on wheels were not only exclusive for rural barangays, but also for the use of all the schools in the city.

“Lahat ng schools dinadaanan nila. ‘Yong hangga’t kayang madaanan iniikutan talaga nila ‘yan lahat,” she said.

Socrates said they will soon assess the project and if found to be helpful, they will allow these wheels to rove around the schools especially in rural barangays in the city.

“I-try namin hanggang end of the year then i-assess namin if it’s really helpful or not, so kung helpful at kaya naman, itutuloy namin,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education (DepEd) in Puerto Princesa City, have partnered with the office of Vice Mayor Socrates for printing out colored loose sheets and for kindergarten/elementary instructional materials as part of the learning continuity plan implementation in northern schools.

(with a report from Romar Miranda)