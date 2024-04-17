Marian Navarro, the owner of Nanno Print and Computer Services, responded to recent online criticisms regarding their alleged unfair pricing practices, addressing concerns raised by netizens following a social media post by a client questioning the shop’s rates.

The post was made by C Jay Delos Reyes on April 8, complaining patungkol sa kanyang karanasan sa Nanno Print and Computer Services na nasa Barangay Sta. Monica sa Puerto Princesa City.

“Hi sa NANNO PRINT & Computer Services Sta. monica branch na Overpriced yung mga services. Walang problema sakin mag bayad. Pero kawawa yung mga students at yung mga taong walang alam. God bless you po,” post nito.

He alleged that the price he paid amounted to ₱2 for black and white prints and ₱25 for colored prints.

The said post can no longer be seen online since C Jay Delos Reyes, a registration center supervisor at the Philippine Statistics Authority, has locked his Facebook account.

Navarro explained that the confusion arose from a misunderstanding regarding the services offered.

She clarified that their standard rate for black and white photocopying has been consistently set at ₱2 per page, while colored printing services are charged at ₱25 per page.

However, she emphasized that the shop does not offer colored photocopying, only colored printing, which involves scanning and computer printing, hence the higher rate.

“Ang iniisip siguro niya ay photocopying ‘yon, pero ang binigay po talaga sa kanya ay is a printed copy kaya siya ₱25, parang ganin,” Navarro said:

She further elaborated on the pricing history, stating that the rates remained unchanged even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Navarro pointed out that while other establishments have increased their prices, they have maintained their rates to accommodate their customers.

“Actually, ang presyo ng bond paper dos na eh. Ang xerox ko dos pa rin, nasa hotel man tayo Holiday Suites, Grande Vista, nagtataasan ng presyo tapos, saan ako kukuha? Tapos ang Robinson’s magkano? ₱50, ako ₱25, kaya lang hindi ko alam kung anong gagawin ko, papaano ako mabubuhay,” she explained.

“₱25 na talaga bago pa nag COVID, ₱25 na kami, ang tarpaulin nga namin ₱15 per square foot eh, ‘yong iba ₱25 na eh. Ako ₱15 pa rin eh, ang xerox namin ₱2,” she added.

Amidst the backlash, Navarro stressee their commitment to providing quality service, including discounts for various groups such as students, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.

“We’ll be announcing sa branches namin na wala na tayong xerox na colored kasi wala naman talaga, siguro it’s just initiated by the supervisor in charge, na ito sige gawin niyo maraming nagpapa-xerox, sabihin na lang ninyo xerox colored, pero magpapa-print kayo pwede at this rate. At kung ano man, hihingi sila ng mga discount, meron po akong ini-initiate pa last March na 12% discount po sa students talaga, 12% discount sa PWD, 12% discount sa solo parent, 12% discount sa senior citizens, tapos 12% discount din po sa mga pregnant women,” she said.

In response to criticisms about employee wages, Navarro assured that all employees receive government-mandated contributions and that efforts are made to ensure their well-being, including team building activities and company outings.

She also addressed allegations of underpayment, stating that their rates comply with government regulations and that any misunderstandings or disagreements with employees are addressed promptly.

When asked about how her business expanded into 7 branches, Navarro attributed the shop’s expansion to their dedication to customer satisfaction and employee welfare, dismissing claims of unfair business practices.

“Isa lang, love. Love of God, customers, love of my employees, even personal ina-assist mo sila is love. Pag-ibig lang. Gawin mo ang lahat ng bagay sa pag-ibig. Pag-ibig lang,” she said.