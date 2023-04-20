Are you watching the Korean drama Queenmaker?

Pinoy netizens experienced a wave of pride as a result of the use of a Filipino swear word in an episode of the hit Korean drama series “Queenmaker.”

The scene that drew the most attention was on Episode 1 when a furious masseur used the Tagalog slang word “”put*ng i*a” before storming off. It is typical practice in informal conversation among friends in the Philippines to use the phrase as an expletive or a swear word, despite the fact that it is considered rude and disrespectful.

“Queenmaker” follows Hwang Do-Hee, a strategic planner at Eunsung Group, a prominent corporation. Hwang Do-Hee is trusted by her superiors because she manages public opinion and delicate corporate situations.

However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she joins the mayoral campaign of Oh Kyung-Sook, a female human rights lawyer who opposes the Eunsung Group. Oh Kyung-Sook is running for mayor with the aim of fighting for the underprivileged and challenging the influence of big corporations in politics.

So our *PI swear word was featured on the new #KDrama #Queenmaker. Hahaha! 🇵🇭🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/vfReq0OkKs — @pauloinmanila and 99 others (@pauloMDtweets) April 17, 2023

Despite their differing opinions and backgrounds, she and Oh Kyung-Sook work together towards a common goal of securing her election as the mayor of Seoul. Their collaboration is fraught with challenges and conflicts, but they are determined to overcome them for the greater good.

What caught the attention of viewers, especially Filipino netizens, was the use of the Tagalog slang phrase “”put*ng i*a” in the drama, which added a touch of authenticity to the character’s frustration. Many Filipinos took pride in seeing their native language being represented in Queenmaker, showcasing the influence of Filipino culture on the global stage.

"Putang ina" is a Tagalog phrase for cursing. And Tagalog is a language spoken in the central part of the Philippines. Urgh! I'm sooo jealous of this woman telling that right in the face of my Queen!!! #kimheeae #김희애 #Queenmaker pic.twitter.com/1cNBJl30oa — Hee Aemazing Kim (@OnlyHeeAe) April 15, 2023

“It sounded Korean too haha,” commented @niccolocosme on Twitter.

Social media was abuzz with discussions about the significance of the Filipino swear word being used in a Korean drama and its impact on cultural representation in mainstream media. Many expressed their delight and amusement, sharing memes and funny reactions to the unexpected appearance of their language in a foreign production.

