Given adequate supply, the Department of Agriculture (DA) stated on Monday that a price increase for pork over the Christmas holiday is unlikely.

DA Deputy Spokesperson Rex Estoperez indicated during a Laging Handa briefing that no significant price changes are expected at this time.

Even if pork prices increase, according to Estoperez, it will be modest.

“Sa ngayon, wala pa tayong nakikitang pagtaas ng karne ng baboy, kasi marami nga, kahit frozen. Kaso nga hindi ‘yan ‘yung preference ng ating mga kababayan. Iyong bagong katay ang preference nila,” he said.

“Ayaw naming mag-speculate pagdating ng kapaskuhan. Medyo konting pagtaas pero hindi naman sana ‘yung pagtaas na masyadong malaki,” he added.

According to Estoperez, the volume of supply for both fresh and frozen pork is still relatively high on the market.

He continued that if additional costs were to be incurred, they would only be incidental costs due to the low farmgate price.

“Iyong karne po natin, ‘yung baboy po, ang supply po nito ay sobrang dami po niyan. Mababa ang farmgate price, pero pagdating sa pamilihan, mayroon po tayong binabayaran na transport cost. Iyong ating mga namumuhunan dito, may mga incidental expenses,” he said.

“Idagdag lang nila. Pero kung sa supply, sobra-sobra ang supply ng baboy ayon din ‘yun sa mga kasama natin sa industriya,” he added.

In Puerto Princesa, Jackie Villaceran who operates an online palengke, said liempo sells for P270 per kilo, pigue P240, and kasim P240.

Estoperez said prices for fresh pork liempo range from P290 per kilo to P390, while the prevailing prices for frozen pork liempo are from P265 per kilo to P300 in Metro Manila.

Fresh pork costs anywhere from P260 per kilogram to P360 per kilogram, whereas the going rate for frozen pork kasim or pigue is between P210 and P260 per kilogram, making it a more wallet-friendly option.

