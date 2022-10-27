Higher markup on prices of flowers will be observed in the local shops as All Souls’ Day approaches, according to flower vendors.

Emie San Jose-Juab of Emie’s Flower Shop said sellers are synchronizing their charges with transportation costs and supply prices. When her supplies come on Friday, she will begin to charge a premium for selling flowers.

The Malaysian mum is the most often purchased flower on All Souls’ Day or Undas, with prices ranging from P35 to P50 per stem to roughly P70. Aside from Orchids and Roses, it is also used in prepared baskets of flowers brought to cemeteries.

She stated that the special flowers, such as Stargazer, Carnation, Gerbera, and Orchid, are offered for up to P750 each bundle, up from the standard price of P550.

“Tingin ko ay tataas pa ‘yan, lalo na sa November 1. Sa ngayon ay pwede pa mabili ang per stem sa regular price ng P45 to P50, pag dumating na ang supply, naka P70 o P100. Depende ‘yan kung ang bundle ay naka-steady lang ng price, pero kung mas mataas tulad ng Valentine’s Day, ay maaari kami mag-P100,” she said.

The arranged flowers are priced between P150 and P200, and above, depending on the materials used and the customer’s selected arrangement. As the pandemic continues, Juab anticipates a return of customer traffic in this year’s Undas.

“Sana makabawi kami, pero paano naman kami makabawi kung ang taas ng presyo ng bulaklak? [Sabi nila] dinaanan daw ang plantation ng bagyo, kaunti ang na-harvest, o kaya mahal naman ang biyahe,” she said.

Rolando Paduga, who has been selling flowers for six years, likewise finds a method to offer pricing that are acceptable to the public despite material and supply price hikes.

He believes that resuming sales this year after a two-year hiatus will benefit the women in their neighborhood who have volunteered to help.

“Mataas na siya sa nakaraan na rate, pero ayon sa supplier namin ay mababa pa ‘yan. Kasi ang kasunod namin na padala ay sa Linggo, sinisiguro niya na mas mataas na. Kasi habang nalalapit ang Undas, lahat halos nagtaasan tulad ng floral foam na nasa 15 percent ang itinaas,” he said.

“Talo na sa materials ang gagawa, pero ginagawan na lang ng paraan. Nagtaasan na ang presyo, maraming supply pero ‘yong cost lahat ay gumalaw,” he added.

Before raising their markup, Paduga also thinks about how well the flowers are in order to give their customers good products. They also tell customers what kind of flower lasts longer so that they can be smart about what they buy during Undas.

