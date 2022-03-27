The pretty wife of an alleged unfaithful husband recently went viral for selling his shoes and clothes live on social media on March 24.

Jamille Margarita Galvez, owner of Gael & Gajin Hardware and Construction Supply and other businesses in Gapan in Nueva Ecija, gave her live selling the title “Mga Gamit ng Sumakabilang Bahay na Asawa Live Selling”.

Jamille warned netizens watching her to buy at their own risk because the items could be cursed. “May sumpa ‘to, sigurado magiging babaero yong bf o asawa niyo!”

“Super mura na lang, kasi di naman marunong magmahal ang may-ari. Lahat ng items matino pa, yong may-ari lang yong hindi. Orig lahat ‘to, walang fake, di naman ako manloloko gaya noong may-ari. Walang laspag dito, yong kabit lang niyo yon. Wag mag-mine kung di mo kaya panindigan ganaya nang ginawa ng asawa ko,” she said.

Jamille, who hails from San Ildefonso, Bulacan, also joked that instead of tossing away her cheating husband’s clothes, she’d rather make money off of them.

“Bawas basura sa bahay. Ganito pag business-minded yong asawang niloko! Last words para sa asawa kong sumakabilang ki**y, ikaw nga pala yong walang sayang,” she said.

During her live selling, Jamille also asked other women whose husbands had cheated on them to help her business by giving her their clothes and other belongings so that they could all earn from them.

“Guys, ito ang kauna-unahang live selling ng sumakabilang bahay na asawa. Sa lahat ng iniwan din ng kanilang asawa, kung meron kayong gamit ng asawa niyo dyan, ibigay niyo na sa akin, ibenta rin natin,” she said.

In addition to her husband’s branded apparel and shoes, she also sold his pair of LV slippers. Jamille claimed it was from her husband’s mistress.

Jamille’s post has already gotten over 2.6k reactions, 1.5k comments, and over 1k shares on Facebook as of March 27.

“Ganyan lang, ma’am enjoy, lang po kayo. Smile lang, ang ganda niyo po. Magsisi talaga asawa niyo for sure,” a netizen who sympathizes with Jamille posted on the comment box.

Another commented, “Part of moving on is letting go. In this case, letting go of their things (or selling them)”.

Despite the encouragement of online users, Jamille did not reveal her husband’s face.