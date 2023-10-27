President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed into law Republic Act No. 11964, which classifies local government units based on their income levels.

Under the new law, municipalities would be classified into five classes according to their income ranges, based on the average annual regular income for three fiscal years preceding a general income reclassification.

Local government units (LGUs) will be classified as First Class, for municipalities earning an annual average income of P200,000,000; Second Class, for municipalities earning an average annual income of P160,000,000 or more but less than P200,000,000; Third Class, for those earning P130,000,000 or more but less than P160,000,000; Fourth Class, for those with an annual average regular income of P90,000,000 or more but less than P130,000,000; and Fifth Class, for those with an average annual income of less than P90,000,000.

The new law mandates that the Secretary of Finance, in consultation with the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and the concerned LGU Leagues, would have the authority to adjust the income ranges based on the actual growth rate of the annual regular income from the last income reclassification and undertake regular income reclassification once every three years to ensure that LGU income reclassification conforms to prevailing economic conditions.

The law said the first income reclassification of provinces, cities, and municipalities will take effect on January 1st of the immediately succeeding year following the issuance of the table of income classification by the Finance Secretary.

The Department of Finance (DOF), in coordination with the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and in consultation with LGU Leagues, will craft the law’s implementing rules and regulations (IRR) within three months from its effectivity.