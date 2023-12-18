President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has expressed his administration’s intent to resume energy exploration in the Reed Bank, citing the country’s critical need for an energy source that will replace the Malampaya gas field with its dwindling reserves.

He cited that while the entire West Philippine Sea (WPS) is within the country’s exclusive economic zone, China also claims it along with the entire South China Sea.

“We are still at a deadlock right now. It is in a conflict area. So, that’s another thing that we have to try and resolve, to see what role any other country plays. It’s still of course the position of the Philippines that this is not in a conflict area. This is very clearly within our EEZ,” Marcos said during an interview with Japanese media.

Marcos mentioned that the Philippines has been engaged in negotiations for over three years, but these have yielded only minimal progress.

Additionally, he emphasized that securing a supply of liquified natural gas (LNG) is becoming increasingly important for the Philippines in its efforts to transition towards renewable energy sources.

“We are seeing LNG as being the transition between purely fossil fuel, coal, to the more bigger mix of renewables. But this — the move to renewables, I think we are all discovering is not as easy as we had hoped and so we need a transition period to give ourselves time to bring the infrastructure and to allow the technologies to develop,” Marcos said.

Marcos said the Philippines would need to secure sufficient fuel supply with all the plans for development.

“The supply of reliable, affordable power is always going to be critical and it has been one of the problems that the Philippines has faced, are…. power and even the lack of supply. So that is what we — that is what we’ll be working on. So, that’s why LNG has become more and more important and so it’s imperative for the Philippines to find a way to move the process forward so as to be able to assure ourselves of that transition — the fuel supply during that transition period,” Marcos said.