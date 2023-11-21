President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has announced that the Philippines is engaging in a discussions to develop a separate code of conduct (COC) with other Southeast Asian nations that are part of a territorial dispute over the West Philippine Sea.

Speaking at the Daniel Inouye Speaker Series during a question and answer session at the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in Honolulu on Sunday, Marcos said that the Philippines is currently negotiating its “own code of conduct,” for instance with Vietnam, while still awaiting the one between China and the ASEAN.

He explained that the progress on this matter has been regrettably slow. Consequently, they have taken the initiative to engage with other ASEAN countries with whom the Philippines has ongoing territorial disputes.

“And to make our own code of conduct, and hopefully this will grow further in the extent—into the other ASEAN countries, and at the very least we have that basis between—not only in the multilateral sphere as in ASEAN or APEC, all of these other organizations, but also bilaterally with the different countries around ASEAN whom we have conflicts with, but with whom, I think, we can find a way to maintain the status quo,” he stated.

He mentioned that Vietnam and Malaysia are among these Southeast Asian nations, emphasizing that the foremost priority is to ensure regional peace.

Meanwhile, he stated that the Philippines will persist in reinforcing its alliance with the United States, its sole treaty ally, along with other nations and allies sharing similar values.

The President pointed out the importance of strengthening partnerships with neighboring countries and other nations that align with the Philippines’ ideals, aspirations, and values, especially those respecting international law.

He said this approach is a key way forward in building robust international relations.

“And this has been something that we have tried to develop and we have, I believe, have had some measure of success and we will continue to do this. But again, the bedrock of any of these partnerships is the partnership and treaty arrangement that we have, the Mutual Defense Treaty that we have with the United States,” he said.

The President mentioned that the United States has consistently supported the Philippines, offering not just verbal assurances but also tangible aid. He also acknowledged similar support from Australia, South Korea, and Japan.

Furthermore, he noted that alongside this external assistance, the Philippines is actively enhancing its own capabilities to address current challenges. This is particularly important in light of China’s increasing island-building activities near Philippine territorial waters, coupled with a more aggressive stance.

“Now it’s becoming more and more often. Every so often, there is a confrontation between outside forces and Philippine forces,” he said.