President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed not to cede any territory amid the territorial dispute in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and the country’s adherence to the international rules-based order.

Speaking at the Daniel Inouye Speaker Series at the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Sunday, Marcos stressed anew the need to assert the 2016 international tribunal ruling on the South China Sea Arbitration, which nullified China’s 9-dash line maritime territorial claim and upheld the Philippines’ right over its exclusive economic zone.

“As I have said before, and I will say again, the Philippines will not give up a single square inch of our territory to any foreign power. The law is clear as defined by UNCLOS and the final and binding 2016 Award on the South China Sea Arbitration. Supported by the rules-based international order and our growing partnerships, both time-tested and new ones, we will insist on the preservation of the sovereignty and integrity of the country, while working closely with international partners in the bilateral, regional, and multilateral settings in developing rules and processes to address these challenges,” Marcos said.

Marcos said he appreciated the concrete manifestations of the U.S.’ and other partners’ support for the Philippines’ position, as he stressed that factual messaging in support of lawful exercise of rights under international law demonstrates the strength of the alliances.

Marcos stressed the need to upgrade the Philippines’ defense and civilian law enforcement capabilities not only to defend itself but also to enable it to become a reliable partner in regional security.

“That will require greater substantial infusions into funding streams needed for our armed forces and coast guard modernization plans, including lines of effort to enhance cyber cooperation,” Marcos said.

Marcos expressed optimism that through recent engagements with American counterparts, including U.S. legislators, the US and the Philippines could elevate their partnership.

Marcos said that over the past week, both teams had been working on a bilateral planning and tracking mechanism that was expected to fast track concrete and substantial capability development investments and activities to meet the shared defense and security objectives over the next five years.