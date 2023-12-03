President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has condemned the bombing at the Mindanao State University (MSU) and Marawi communities that has killed three people on Sunday morning.

More than 40 wounded are reportedly in the Amai Pakpak Medical Center being treated.

Marcos extended his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims on December 2, blaming foreign terrorists behind the bombing attack.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the senseless and most heinous acts perpetrated by foreign terrorists upon the Mindanao State University (MSU) and Marawi communities early this Sunday morning. Extremists who wield violence against the innocent will always be regarded as enemies to our society, Marcos said.

“I extend my most heartfelt condolences to the victims, their loved ones, and the communities that have been the target of this latest assault on peace. Government assistance to those impacted is ready and forthcoming,” he added.

Initial police reports said three people were killed in the bombing incident at the MSU, Marawi City, while several others were injured.

He said that the government has coordinated with the regional government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and concerned local government units for their swift response in what he called as the “latest assault on peace.”

“I thank them for their swift and immediate response to the incident and for their ready support for the victims,” Marcos said.

The President assured the public to “bring the perpetrators of this senseless act to justice.”

He gave his assurance to the residents of Marawi City that security measures are being intensified across the university campus and the nearby areas.

“I have instructed the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to ensure the protection and safety of civilians and the security of affected and vulnerable communities,” Marcos said.

“Additional security personnel are also being deployed,” Marcos said.

Marcos called on the public to remain calm, circumspect and conscientious to ensure that the “horrific events” would not further compounded by inaccurate, unvetted, and unofficial information.

Meanwhile, Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal “Bombit” Adiong has visited the Amai Pakpak Medical Center to check on the wounded victims.

“Andito tayo ngayon sa Amai Pakpak Medical Center para patuloy na tulungan yong mga nasugatan, yong mga wounded natin,” he said in media interviews while at the hospital.