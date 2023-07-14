President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has unveiled his plan to utilize unused lands at the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Puerto Princesa City.

He said the primary objectives of this endeavor are to enhance the nation’s food security and to enhance the living conditions of persons deprived of liberty (PDL).

“It is more pragmatic and effective to allocate our scarce resources wisely and ensure that all our initiatives are aligned, coordinated, and integrated through a whole-of-nation approach,” Marcos said.

Marcos stated in his speech, during the signing of the memorandum of agreement between the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday, July 13, that this agreement would establish the program known as the Reformation Initiative for Sustainable Environment for Food Security (RISE) Project.

He stressed that there is a need for increased collaboration among agencies, saying: “There is no single sector or institution that can address all the issues confronting the country.”

The RISE Project between DA and DOJ will rehabilitate arable lands in all Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) prison reservations and penal farms in the country to support a sustainable environment for food production, while empowering and reskilling the PDLs.

“Rest assured that this Administration would continue to reinforce these pursuits and fortify the foundation that we have laid by monitoring the progress of our project,” Marcos said.

He expressed his optimism that the RISE Project, which is set to be piloted in the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF), would not only foster public-private partnerships (PPPs) but also inspire individuals to engage in activities that will have a lasting impact on society.

The IPPF comprises approximately 28,700 hectares of arable land divided into four (4) zones or districts: Central Sub-Colony (3,824 hectares), Montible Sub-Colony (6,932 hectares), Inagawan Sub-Colony (11,162.54 hectares), and Sta. Lucia Sub-Colony (6,870 hectares).

At the penal farm, commonly referred to as the “prison without walls,” inmates are not confined to cells. Instead, they are allowed to freely move within the farm premises under supervision.

This unique approach enables them to actively participate in agricultural practices and engage in other farm activities, such as animal herding, fostering productivity and rehabilitation.

Describing the complex challenges and multifaceted problems in food security, Marcos said it would be vital for government agencies to work together and tap into their respective strengths in formulating more comprehensive, empirical, and integrated approaches.

He said that by investing in the capacity-building activities, the government and its partners would not only help boost food production but also give PDLs opportunities to realize their potential for positive change and reformation.

The RISE initiative would attest to the unyielding commitment of those involved to both food security and rehabilitative justice, he said, as he expressed gratitude to the private sector for its support and dedication.