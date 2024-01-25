President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has vowed to rehabilitate the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) Annex building following a fire that gutted the Lung Center of the Philippines (LCP) in 1998 on Tuesday at the LCP Main Lobby, Diliman, Quezon City.

“We will be coming to you again so that we can complete the rebuilding. I was a little sad to hear that the damage that was caused by the fire of 1998 has not yet been completely rehabilitated, and I think that’s the first thing that we have to look into. And, it seems like it has been too long a delay to wait since 1998 to bring us back to the standards, or at least the capacity that we had in 1998 to now, which is already 2024. So, we are playing catch-up, but we will do all that we can,” Marcos said.

In 1998, a fire ejected the LCP, affecting the nearby NKTI Annex building that housed the emergency room, wards, operating room, and radiology complex.

The NKTI leadership at the time pursued an aggressive rehabilitation program to rebuild the facility’s infrastructure and, at the same time, uplifted the morale of medical and hospital staff.

In November 2022, the five-year LCP-NKTI Lung Transplant Program was initiated to develop a lung transplant manual that addressed barriers such as lack of infrastructure and organ donation and allocation systems, limited access to trained personnel, and financial constraints.

The LCP improved its infrastructure capacity as part of the program, renovating its post-anesthesia care unit and surgical intensive care unit. The renovation of the post-anesthesia care unit is worth ₱4.2 million, while the surgical intensive care unit renovation amounts to ₱1.8 million. Funding for these renovations will come from the 2024 national budget and private sector donations.

In 1981, former President Ferdinand E. Marcos issued Presidential Decree (PD)No. 1823, creating the Lung Center as a tertiary-level state-owned hospital that aimed to address the respiratory health problems in the country.

The NKTI (formerly the National Kidney Foundation of the Philippines), on the other hand, is a tertiary medical specialty center, created in 1981 through PD No. 1832.