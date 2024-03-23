President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Saturday joined other world leaders in condemning the attack on a concert hall in Russia that killed at least 115 people as of the 7:30 p.m. update.

The terrorist group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) owned up to Friday night’s armed attack carried out by camouflage-clad shooters.

In an X post, Marcos said he is “profoundly saddened by the innocent lives lost in the horrific ISIS attack at the concert hall in Moscow.”

“My deepest condolences to the families affected by this senseless act of terrorism. We stand united in condemning terrorism in all its forms,” Marcos said.

The mass shooting at the Crocus City Hall near Moscow also injured nearly 200, according to reports.

Intelligence agencies have detained 11 people, including four “terrorists” who were “directly” involved in the attack, Russia’s Federal Security Service said in a statement posted by the TASS Russian News Agency.

“The activities of intelligence and law enforcement agencies have resulted in the detention of 11 people, including four terrorists, who directly participated in the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall,” the statement read. “It has already been established that the terrorist attack was carefully planned. The weapons that the terrorists used had been placed in a cache in advance.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said no Filipino was among the casualties.

Russia is home to at least 10,000 Filipinos, based on the data from the DFA. (PNA)