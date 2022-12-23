President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. issued a proclamation on Thursday designating December 26, 2022 as a special non-working day for the entire nation.

He issued Proclamation No. 115 and a bid to “give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the holiday with their families and loved ones”, according to a statement released by the Office of the Press Secretary.

“A longer weekend will encourage families to get together and strengthen their relationship towards a more productive environment, and will promote tourism,” the proclamation stated. This year, Christmas will take place on a Sunday.

The chief executive has ordered the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to issue the necessary circular in order to implement the proclamation in the private sector.

Previously, Malacaang revised the list of regular holidays and special non-working days for the year 2023, allowing for “long weekends.”

The 11th of November saw the release of Proclamation 90, which amended Proclamation 42 and declared the regular holidays and special non-working days.

Under Proclamation 90, Jan. 2, 2023, which falls on a Monday, will be an additional special non-working day “in consideration of the Filipino tradition of visiting relatives and spending time with their families for this occasion.”

January 1, 2023, is already a regular holiday under Proclamation 90.

