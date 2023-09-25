The provincial government of Palawan is gearing up for this year’s State of the Province Address (SOPA) to be delivered by Governor Dennis Socrates.

In the program “Huntahang Palawan,” the Office of the Provincial Governor (OPG) announced that the annual report is expected to take place in October, although the exact date is still being finalized.

The OPG anticipates that the governor will provide a comprehensive overview of his accomplishments. This will be Governor Socrates’ second SOPA since his election in 2022.

Key topics expected to be addressed by the governor include the status of tourism recovery in the province, concerns related to water quality in the town of El Nido, and the state of agriculture, particularly following the recording of the first case of African swine fever (ASF) in the province.