The Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay (AVT) is encouraging the public to remain politically engaged despite the end of the 2022 local and national elections, and hold elected officials accountable for their duties.

In a pastoral letter issued on May 12, Bishop Broderick Pabillo emphasized that the election produced volunteers and helped raise Filipinos’ social awareness of the country’s current situation. He added that the active participation of youth gave everyone hope.

He added that politics is a way to serve good governance as it will help elevate the lives of many Filipinos.

“Ipagpatuloy po natin ang ating political engagements, kahit tapos na ang halalan. Subaybayan natin ang gagawin ng mga nahalal. Panagutin natin sila sa tiwala ng taong bayan na lumuklok sa kanila sa kanilang puwesto. Dapat nilang gawin ang kanilang tungkulin nang matuwid. Bantayan natin sila at punahin kung kinakailangan. Ating pera ang ginagamit nila at sila ay pinapasahod natin,” Bishop Pabillo said.

He also asked for prayers for the volunteers of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV), who are still figuring out how trustworthy the election is.

“Marami rin ang nag-volunteer para sa mga kandidato na pinaniniwalaan nila. Tumaas ang antas ng pagkamulat ng marami sa kalagayahan ng ating bansa at marami ay nag-ambag ng kanilang panahon, pagsisikap, pagmamalasakit at yaman para sa ikabubuti ng bayan. Hindi po nababalewala ang mga ito. Ang lahat ng kabutihan ay magbubunga ng kabutihan,” he said.

Instead of questioning God, it is better to ask for things that he wants to be done in his will.

In addition, Bishop Pabillo also added that in spite of vote-buying reports he received during the campaign period in Northen Palawan, voters remained wise in choosing candidates. It should also be a lesson to politicians that money would not help them win the election without their cooperation and service to the public, with or without positions, he said.

“Tapos na ang halalan. Sinusuri pa natin kung ito nga ba ay makatotohanan. Sana isinasalamin nito ang tinig ng bayan. Dahil sa tapos na ang halalan, sikapin na natin na magtulungan para sa ikabubuti ng pangkalahatan. Sana maging patas ang paningin ng mga nanalo na paglingkuran ang mga nangangailangan at hindi lang ang mga bumoto sa kanila,” he said.

He stressed that elected officials must serve the public and not only their allies. Those defeated candidates should also cooperate for the benefit of the public.

“Ibigay nila ang kanilang kooperasyon sa mga namumuno kung wasto naman ang pamumuno ng mga ito— sana ang totoong nanalo sa halalang ito ay ang bayang Pilipinas. Patuloy nating ipagdasal at paglingkuran ang Pilipinas. Isa lang ito, at atin ito!” He stressed.