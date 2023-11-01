A video that gained widespread attention on social media shows an incident in which a pregnant woman faced verbal abuse and intimidation at the NAIA Terminal 3 parking lot.

It happened when the woman, known only as “Kat” on Tiktok, parked her vehicle in front of another car at the terminal as she needed to go to the comfort room on Tuesday morning.

“[Four] months pregnant po ako at dahil po ihing ihi na po ako at walang available na parking space, nagdecide po ako na magpark sa harap ng ibang sasakyan pero nag-iwan po ako ng note na nakalagay na mag-cr lang po ako at iniwan ko din po ‘yung cp number in case na may lalabas po na sasakyan ay ma-contact nila ako,” Kat said.

Upon receiving a call from a woman, Kat hurriedly returned to her vehicle with her 11-year-old child. However, instead of a polite conversation, she was met with angry individuals who berated her for blocking their vehicle.

She said she was cursed, and even when she apologized and explained that she is pregnant and needed to use the restroom, the abusive behavior continued.

“Pero palapit pa lang po kami ay pinagmumura na po nila ako. Galit na galit po sila dahil nakaharang ‘yung sasakyan ko at pinagsisipa pa nila,” she narrated

“Humihingi po ako ng pasensya sa kanila pero tuloy pa din po ‘yung pagmumura nila sa’kin. Sinabi ko din na buntis po ako at need ko lang po talaga mag-cr pero pinagmumura pa din nila ako at sinabihan ako na wala daw silang pakialam kung buntis ako,” she added.

She said the individuals reportedly tried to forcibly open her car door.

Kat claimed too that one of them even displayed an intention to damage her side mirror..

“Pilit pa po nila binubuksan ung pinto ng sasakyan ko at sinisira ung side mirror habang lumilipat na ako ng pwesto. Makikita nyo din po jan na nagdirty finger pa po sakin ung isa nilang kasama,” she continued.

Unfortunately, Kat was unable to obtain the license plate number of their car due to fear for her and her child’s safety.

She reported the incident to the airport police, but there are no CCTV cameras in the parking area.

Kat is now seeking assistance to identify the individuals involved and hold them accountable for their actions towards her and her child.

In response to the incident, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) is currently conducting an investigation. They have issued a statement acknowledging the altercation between the pregnant motorist and the male driver over the parking dispute.

As part of the investigation, the security guards responsible for overseeing the parking area will be questioned regarding their role in allowing such parking behavior to occur.

Meanwhile, on various social media platforms, netizens have been identifying them as Rico Marc Nuestro, Mariapia Fatima Nuestro, and Noel Nuestro, the owners of a lodging establishment known as NRM Mansions.