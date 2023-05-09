The Philippine Regulatory Commission (PRC) has excluded Palawan as a testing center for the Certified Public Accountants, Nurses, Psychologists and Psychometricians licensure examinations from May to June 2023.

The commission did not provide an explanation on the removal of the province as a testing center in a notice issued May 8.

The CPA Licensure Exams (CPALE) were originally scheduled on May 21,22 and 23, the Nursing Licensure Exams (NLE) on May 28 and 29, June 13 and 14 for Psychologist and Psychometrician Licensure Exams.

PRC is yet to announce details on the scheduled CPALE on September 30 and October 1 and 2 and the NLE on November 11 and 12 in the province.

Licensure examinations were previously conducted in the province to enable the examinees to take the licensure exam without unnecessary distant travel and additional expenses, according to PRC.

