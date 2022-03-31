The Palawan province will be among the venues for the upcoming Nurses Licensure Examination (NLE) on May 29-30.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (March 30), the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that the province has been certified as an additional testing site, allowing examinees from Palawan to take the board examination with “the least inconvenience and expense” in May 2022.

The latest administered nurse exam was previously conducted in November 2021 in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga, of which 6,086 out of 11,828 examinees passed the examination.

In the 2021 July and November NLE, 37 examinees were listed under universities within Palawan.