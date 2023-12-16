Prague Zoo recently welcomed a newborn Palawan porcupine, a species native to the Philippines and notable for being the only porcupine species outside the Americas listed as vulnerable.

The two-week old porcupine, along with its parents, can be viewed by visitors in the zoo's "Indonesian Jungle" exhibit.

The birth of the Palawan porcupine, is particularly significant as the species, which is exclusive to the Palawan island and nearby areas, faces threats from hunting and habitat loss due to deforestation.

Prague Zoo’s mammal curator, Pavel Brandl, was quoted by the Prague Morning expressing excitement over the arrival of the cub, especially considering the mother’s advanced age and the rarity of successful breeding within European zoos.

“The birth of a cub is great news because out of only nine zoos that keep this species in Europe, we are one of two where a cub was born this year,” Brandl told Prague Morning. “The reason for joy is also the fact that we did not have too high hopes for the birth of another healthy offspring from our older, already deserving female.”

Only nine zoos in Europe house this species, and this year only two, including Prague Zoo, have reported the birth of a baby porcupine.

The zoo has been successful in breeding the species, with this cub being the 10th since 2015. All previous cubs have contributed to breeding programs in various zoos, aiding in the conservation of the species.

Due to its limited distribution and small population, the Palawan porcupine is vulnerable, primarily due to hunting and habitat destruction. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists it as vulnerable, underscoring the importance of conservation efforts for this unique species.