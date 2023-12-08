The Puerto Princesa Subterranean River and Natural Park’s practices of community involvement was presented as a case study of a self-sustaining eco-tourism site during the training and monitoring workshop held by the Department of Tourism from Region VIII this Wednesday at Aziza Hotel.

During the second day of the training and monitoring workshop in Empowering Eastern Visayas Tourism Officers organized by marketing group The Filipino Hospitality and the Department of Tourism in Region VIII, PPSRNP Park Superintendent Elizabeth Maclang gave a presentation on the history, background, and current progress of Puerto Princesa Underground River’s tourism history.

The three-day workshop aimed to give insight to the tourism representatives of the provinces in Eastern Visayas some insights on how Palawan and Puerto Princesa marketed their natural resources as a tourism spot while maintaining the careful balance of conserving said resources, such as in the case of PPSRNP and the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park.

Maclang emphasized the “social fencing” strategy as one of the main reasons why the Puerto Princesa Underground River had managed to seamlessly blend tourism and conservation efforts. Social fencing, as explained by Maclang involved the coordination of governmental support along with local involvement of the people living in Sabang, who directly benefit from the income generated from the tourism efforts.

“Bago pa man ma-declare na protected area ay ginagalang pati yung mga tao at properties na naandon. Bago pa naging national area, protected area, or world heritage site iyon kinoconsider na kaagad ang conservation with development, dapat ay balantsado doon sa mga tao,” Maclang said.

“Ang social fencing- hindi siya concerte na bakod na pinapalibot sa forest, pero lalagyan mo siya ng poste ng tao, at sila na mismo ang magpoprotekta. Pag nagkaroon sila ng benepisyo out of it, sa pagconserve at protect ng sarili nilang lugar, makikialam yan at makikibahagi para maproteksyunan pa yung sinasabi nilang pinagkakakitaan nila ngayon,” she added.

Regional Director for Department of Tourism Region VII Karen Tiopes praised Puerto Princesa City’s government for their efforts in supporting ecotourism sites, and hoped that the local government units in Eastern Visayas would follow suit for similar tourist developments in preserving those same natural resources.

Tiopse mentioned that Region VII has seven protected natural resource sites, which she hoped would be further developed in a way that does not impede the said resources’ ecological balance. Furthermore, she said that the insights the tourism officers learned in the workshop so far would add to the planning process of tourism in these sites.

“It’s not that easy. We have a huge responsibility to make sure that when we capitalize on these natural resources that we do not abuse these resources, we simply want to have earnings through tourism,” Tiopse said.

She added that the people component in Maclang’s presentation was a positive one and something that Region VIII was already handling in their development, as tourism would affect remote and conflict-afflicted areas as well.

“We have some success related to that in Region VIII, and for me personally as a regional director it’s the most fulfilling part of my job when we are able to touch the lives and communities of the stakeholders though its level community. Especially in the past sa amin, merong illegal logging in [Paranas, Samar] and together with the DENR we were able to transform them from being part of the value chain of illegal logging, now they are the champions of ecotourism,” Tiopse enthused.

Due to proper intervention programs, the DOT and DENR in Region VII directed these former illegal loggers into alternative livelihoods that empowered not just the tourism sector, but the everyday lives of the people in that community.

Martin Aguilar, founder of The Filipino Hospitality, highlighted that even on a national level, government intervention by itself was not enough to ensure the success of these income-generating sites if not for the help of private stakeholders’ partnerships in ensuring these initiatives.

An investment forum will be held this January 2024 for PPSRNP’s ten-year green recovery plan to restore and rehabilitate the park’s landscape from Typhoon Odette’s aftereffects.