Palawan’s world heritage sites will be featured in an upcoming short film showcasing environmental protection efforts in the Philippines.

The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) and the UNESCO National Commission of the Philippines (UNACOM) have signed a memorandum of agreement to schedule filming sessions over the next few months, with the film scheduled for release next year.

PCSDS spokesperson Jovic Fabello mentioned that the initiative for the documentary came from Senator Loren Legarda, who chaired the Senate Committee on Culture and the Arts.

“UNESCO has been tasked with highlighting the impact of climate change on UNESCO sites in Palawan. (…) The partnership with UNESCO will compile previous and current biosphere-related studies,” Fabello said.

He noted that UNESCO had the discretion to select filmmakers for the project, which will include a 15-minute documentary and a 3-minute trailer.

Fabello confirmed that filming for the project will commence this year, focusing on Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park and Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park. He expressed hope that the film will promote greater efforts in preserving Palawan’s local ecosystems