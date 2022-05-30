The Sangguniang Panlungsod has approved in its second reading an ordinance reverting the entrance fee of Puerto Princesa Underground River (PPUR) to its pre-pandemic rate.

Councilor Roy Gregorio Ventura said the move was in response to a letter sent by Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park (PPSRNP) park manager Elizabeth Maclang requesting a legislation for the return of the park’s pre-pandemic entrance fee.

“Ibabalik na natin sa dating rate na P500 sa regular at sa mga kabataan at estudyante ay P50, yung ating Puerto Princesa Underground River. Ire-repeal yung ordinance during pandemic time,” Ventura said.

“Nagkaroon ng public hearing kaya ni-recommend natin na maaprubahan yung PAMB resolution requesting na ibalik na yung dating rate,” he added.

- Advertisement -

PPUR was closed to the public in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. It was opened in December with an adjusted rate of P100 entrance fee.

In 2021, it was again closed when cases of COVID-19 surged in the city and was reopened in December, still with the lowered entrance fee.