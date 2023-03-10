The world-famous Puerto Princesa Underground River will be the setting for yet another worldwide campaign, this time featuring Filipino world wakeboarding champion Raph Trinidad.

Park manager Elizabeth Maclang shared with Palawan News that Trinidad is a wakeboarding sensation who earned the Philippines a medal at the world championships the very first time he joined.

Red Bull Philippines reached out to the city government for this project, she said, to bring Trinidad to Puerto Princesa for the wakeboarding project.

“We are very thrilled with this project as it will not only feature the Puerto Princesa Underground River but Palawan as a wakeboarding destination,” she said.

The “Palawan: Wake Paradise” campaign will feature Trinidad, who is currently ranked second in the world by the International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation and a Red Bull athlete, performing wakeboarding skills at the Hidden Beach and some limestone cliffs near the subterranean river cave.

Aside from the destination marketing promotion, Maclang noted that the effort is also in line with Mayor Lucilo Bayron’s push to build the city as a sports tourism destination.

“The city government, through the initiatives of Mayor Lucilo Bayron, is gearing towards developing the city as a sports tourism hub. This campaign will serve as an additional boost towards the attainment of that goal,” she noted.

Bayron presented the development plan for the city’s Sta. Lucia Environmental Estate, which includes targets to build a wakeboarding facility, among other things, at an investment summit in Manila last year.

