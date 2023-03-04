The management of the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park is asking for the understanding of both guests and tour agents over some delays in their tour operation.

This comes after the management received some backlash after some passengers of the cruise ship MS Westerdam who visited the underground river almost missed their port call.

Park manager Elizabeth Maclang admits that they had a hard time accommodating the guests due to the inclement weather conditions.

“Kung matatandaan ninyo, 3 days na canceled ang tour natin dahil sa gale warning. Malakas talaga ang alon. That time, malakas pa rin pero inilaban na lang natin dahil kaya naman daw ng mga bangkero. Ang naging problema, nahirapan tayo sa loading and unloading dahil sa current set up ng wharf natin,” she explained.

Maclang admitted that this is not a new problem that they are trying to resolve.

“Matatandaan naman ng mga stakeholders natin na dati may tulay sa wharf na alternative na loading and unloading area. Pero alam din nila na hindi natin magagamit yung ganun lalo na sa ganitong weather at karamihan pa sa mga sakay ng cruise ship ay may edad na,” she pointed out.

“Madali hanapin yung pagkukulang. Mahirap hanapin ang solusyon. Kung may pondo kami, ipapatayo ko agad yung bagong wharf. Pero hindi ganun eh,” she lamented.

She also revealed that there are ongoing calls for her to leave her post. But Maclang brushes it off, saying that it’s part of her job.

“Nirerespeto naman natin yun dahil karapatan nila yun. Pero mareresolve ba nito ang problema? So sana tulungan na lang,” she said.

Maclang vowed to personally oversee the operation in Sitio Sabang, Brgy. Cabayugan, to troubleshoot if necessary.

“We ask for understanding talaga. Sa ating guests at sa mga stakeholders. We are trying our best, but with what we have, we can only do so much,” Maclang noted.

