The management of the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park (PPSRNP) plans to conduct a thorough investigation into the deaths of four marine turtles discovered along the shores of Sitio Sabang in Barangay Cabayugan this year.

PPSRNP Superintendent Elizabeth Maclang stated that while they see the rising sea temperatures brought about by climate change as one of the primary causes of the marine turtle deaths, it also left her wondering that in the first quarter of the year alone, there are already four recorded cases, which is higher compared to the year 2023. This prompted Maclang to consider the possibility of conducting further investigation.

Maclang said they have recorded four sea turtle deaths from January to March this year, three of which were olive ridley, and the latest was a green sea turtle found along the beach of Sitio Sabang last March 14.

“Nakapagtataka ito ngayon na ilang buwan pa lang, sunod-sunod talaga. Sa tingin ko kailangan namin mag-investigate,” Maclang said.

She, however, noted that the recent extreme heat observed caused the sea temperature to rise, greatly affecting the adaptability of the sea turtles, causing them to weaken and move slower. This can be considered as the primary cause of the marine turtles’ deaths, she said.

“Nanghihina sila sa sobrang init ng dagat kaya madalas, aksidente na nasasabit sila sa fishing net ng mga mangingisda. Hindi naman sinasadya at so far, wala naman kaming mga insidente na kinakatay,” Maclang said in a Philippine Information Agency interview.