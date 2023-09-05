Efforts to restore the forests that were damaged by Typhoon Odette in 2021 in the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park continue (PPSRNP), with the latest planting of 1,200 taal tree seedlings on August 26 in Sitio Kayasan, Brgy. Tagabinet.

Conservation International Philippines Foundation, Inc. (CIPFI) reported that this tree planting activity marks the start of reforestation in Sitio Kayasan. The goal is to plant 120,000 indigenous forest tree species across a 140-hectare area within the ancestral domain.

Indigenous Tagbanua and Batak men and women, led by the Samahan ng mga Tribu sa Kayasan, joined park staff under the guidance of Park Superintendent Elizabeth Maclang and CIPFI staff led by Acting Country Executive Director Wilson John Barbon for this tree planting effort.

In 2022, PPSRNP and CIPFI planted 52,534 indigenous tree seedlings in the park’s forest corridor, covering 90 hectares with a 90% survival rate.

Dedicated personnel from both organizations are overseeing and nurturing the planted seedlings, promptly replacing any deceased seedlings to ensure the program’s success.

The overarching goal of planting 400,000 indigenous tree species and fostering improved land cover through assisted natural regeneration aligns with the park’s reforestation objectives as outlined in its management plan.

“The management plan of PPSRNP is also used as references to ensure that the project complements their objectives. More importantly, we are closely working with indigenous peoples and local communities in the various phases of the project implementation from site identification, planning, seedling production, planting, maintenance, and monitoring,” they said.

“The project is guided by a restoration monitoring framework that explains how to collect the data and track progress for five years after planting so that we are sure that the planted seedlings are growing and will eventually increase forest cover. We are not simply planting trees, but restoring the forest ecosystem,” CIPFI added.

CIPFI also plans to plant 90,000 indigenous forest tree species in 90 hectares in Marufinas ancestral domain by the end of the year.

Next year, CIPFI will focus its reforestation efforts on Cleopatra’s Needle Critical Habitat.