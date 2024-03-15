A total of 121 community members participated in a forest fire preparedness training organized by communities around the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park (PPSRNP) on Thursday, March 14.

The participants were composed of barangay officials, Community Based Sustainable Tourism (CBST) organizations, private tourism related establishment staff and other stakeholders from barangays Cabayugan, Tagabinet, Marufinas and New Panggangan within the national park.

Personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Puerto Princesa conducted the training on Fire Safety Awareness, while the Department of Environmental and Natural Resources (DENR) in Palawan trained the participants in forest fire suppression.

An orientation on natural hazards was also conducted by representatives from the City Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office.

Participants also received hands-on training in fire control during a fire drill held at the conclusion of the training.

Organized by the Community Education and Public Awareness (CEPA) unit of the PPSRNP, the Protected Area Management Office (PAMO) emphasized the importance of fire prevention training.

According to PAMO, around 3 to 4 incidents of forest fires were recorded in the national park, with the latest incident endangering the park’s forest corridor.

Protected Area Superintendent Elizabeth Maclang also noted that climate change, particularly natural calamities like El Nino and Typhoon Odette in 2021, has made the park vulnerable to forest fires.

“Alam natin na noong panahon ng Odette malaking bahagi ng nating kagubatan yung nasira. Mas pinalala ito ng kinakaharap nating El Nino kung saan yung mga natumbang puno sa ating gubat, tuyong tuyo ngayon sa sobrang init at mas vulnerable sila forest fire,” Maclang said.

“Gusto ng pamunuan ng PPSRNP na macapacitate ang community to be our partners sa pagbabantay ng ating kagubatan sa panganib ng forest fires,” she added.

The PPSRNP management is also exploring other ways to prevent this impending disaster to protect its forests.

Based on Presidential Proclamation 212, the PPSRNP encompasses 22,202 hectares of protected landscape.

Eight out of 13 types of forest in tropical Asia are present within the national park.