Campus journalists from Puerto Princesa Pilot Elementary School (PPPES) clinched the second place in Radio Script Writing and Broadcasting at the National Schools Press Conference (NSPC) held on July 17-21 in Cagayan De Oro City.

The broadcasting team, composed of Ellyza Raine T. Machado, Kayliegh C. Beroy, Althea Amber A. Samonte, C Nathan Raecent C. Gattud, and Francine Jane T. Siason, also earned first place in the Best in Script award category.

Representing the MIMAROPA region, the team outmatched other young journalists from different regions in the country.

During their preparations, the young broadcasters received training from Lara Grace Palay, a correspondent, and columnist from Palawan News, under the guidance of team coach Kim Manal and the leadership of PPPES principal Mary Hope J. Gabinete.

According to the Department of Education, the NSPC was intended to demonstrate an understanding of journalism through skillful execution on various platforms, including print, broadcast, and online, and provide learners with opportunities to use the skills learned in campus journalism for their future careers.

This year’s theme was “From Campus Journalism to Real-World Journalism: Shaping Minds from Schools to Societies.”