The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) inaugurated its new Provincial Medical Unit Building on Thursday, November 10, at Camp Higinio Mendoza in Barangay Tiniguiban, Puerto Princesa City.

Four pick-up patrol cars were also handed over during the event to be distributed to the towns of El Nido, Linapacan, Roxas, and Bataraza.

The event was graced by Police Regional Office (PRO) Mimaropa director P/Brigadier General Joel B. Doria.

In his speech, Doria expressed gratitude for the smooth and peaceful Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE 2023) on October 30 and the effective patrolling efforts during the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day in the city and the province of Palawan.

He also urged the local police to continue fulfilling their duties efficiently and to support his successor as he retires this December.

A ground breaking ceremony was also held for the construction of the PPO gate.