- Advertisement by Google -

Due to a leak being fixed, the city water district said that Puerto Princesa City will be without water from Wednesday night until early Thursday morning.

According to the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD), the barangays of Iwahig, Montible, and portions of Tiniguiban in Purok New Princesa and Purok Sandiwa will experience no water supply. The rest of the city proper, particularly along Brgy. San Pedro and San Miguel, will have low water pressure.

The interruption will start on Wednesday (September 14) at 7 p.m. and end at 4 a.m. on Thursday (September 15). It will give way to the leak repair of a 900 mm diameter transmission line located within the Mangrove Area along the National Highway in Brgy. Irawan.

Consumers residing in affected areas are advised to store water to be used during the conduct of the maintenance activity.

- Advertisement -

The public may reach the PPCWD through numbers 09173105282 and 09615867294, or email at ppcwater@gmail.com

About Post Author

Rachel Ganancial is one of the senior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts