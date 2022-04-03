The City Water District announced there will be a temporary suspension of its service today, Sunday, due to an emergency leak repair on one of its water transmission lines.

The advisory stated that their old transmission line was accidentally damaged by a backhoe from a road construction project along the national highway in Barangay Tiniguiban.

The advisory did not provide a timeline on how long the suspension of its operation will take, but it said they already have a maintenance team undergoing the needed repairs and will resume its service immediately after it is done.

The Water District Hotline: 0917-310-5282 / 0961-586-7294