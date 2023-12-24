Starting January 2024, the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) will reimplement its monthly minimum rate.

The city water district said the change affects both residential and commercial sectors, following a rate rollback in 2018.

Residential clients will face a minimum charge of P280, up from the earlier P270, while commercial entities will see their rates increase to P560 from P540.

Established initially in 2010, these rates were decreased by P10 for both residential and commercial categories in 2018.

PPCWD said the reimplementation is part of its plan to improve and expand its services. The revenue from this rate adjustment will fund and maintain the district’s programs and projects.

This decision is supported by a Board Resolution signed on December 20, 2023. The resolution emphasizes the need for financial support to maintain water services.

Customers are advised to prepare for these changes. PPCWD states that the increased rates are necessary for the sustainability of its operations.