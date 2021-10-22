The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) and the Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) have signed an amendment to the joint venture agreement (JVA) for the Water Supply Improvement Project (WSIP) Phase 2 for the construction of the Ultra-Violet Hydro Optic Disinfection System.

The addition, according to the city water district, would formalize the use of 200 square meters of land inside the ICF compound for the building and installation of the Ultra-Violet Hydro Optic Disinfection System, which is part of the ongoing WSIP II.

The UV disinfection system will help ensure the quality of water by intensively addressing microbial issues. Rausa mentioned that this project will be established and constructed inside Iwahig sub-colony and can disinfect 30 million of liters per day (MLD).

Information officer Jenn Rausa said that after the signing on October 19, the PPCWD is now in the process of preparing documents before proceeding to the bidding.

“Since may formality na with BuCor (Bureau of Corrections) through the addendum, tuloy-tuloy na ‘yan,” she said.

Rausa has yet to reveal the amount of money set aside for the project as part of the current WSIP II.

The city water district established its first UV Disinfection System at the Irawan Water Treatment Plant in 2018 and has consequently installed smaller units to several pumping stations in Puerto Princesa.

The WSIP II is the project of the PPCWD which guarantees adequate water supply for the next 10 years in Puerto Princesa with an amount of P783 million. It was inaugurated on August 6 after its almost two-year construction started in 2019.

The WSIP II provides water supply coming from the sources in Montible and Lapu-Lapu rivers, aside from the supply provided by the main water source in Campo Uno, Barangay Irawan.

The Bureau of Corrections and PPCWD signed the JVA in 2019 for the WSIP II within the jurisdiction of the ICF. Part of their agreement is the income share of PPCWD to BuCor and safeguarding the water sources.