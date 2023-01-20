The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) aims to achieve 2,600 new service connections for 2023 to help provide water supply to more households, particularly in rural areas.

According to information officer Jenn Rausa, the figure will help to saturate covered barangays in the city. PPCWD continuously constructs expansion projects in rural barangays such as Luzviminda and Sta. Lucia, wherein new connections are expected this January, she added.

There is also ongoing construction of a water system in Bacungan, which is a joint-funded project of PPCWD and the Puerto Princesa City government, with a P15 million and a P10 million share.

“Ang goal kasi natin ay maging 100 percent lahat ng residente sa isang barangay na sakop natin dito sa city proper, may connection with water district. Ngayon tuloy-tuloy naman ang expansion natin sa mga barangay projects,” she said.

Rausa believes that the marketing and promotions of PPCWD will help to attain the figure, from last year’s 2,500 service connections.

“Ang water district ay solely nakadepende tayo sa paymentng ating consumers, doon nanggagaling ang budget o pondo ng water district. Mas mapapabilis at mas marami tayong budget for expansion ng services,” she said.

On the other hand, PPCWD management is still preparing documents and complying with requirements to avail of loans for the rehabilitation and expansion of the transmission line project, Rausa said. The loan amount is estimated at P500 million.

Earlier, water district general manager Walter Laurel explained that as the supply of water exceeds the demand, PPCWD is looking for ways to alleviate supply pressure in the distribution system. Supplies from Campo Uno, Montible, and Lapu-Lapu are all crammed into only two existing transmission lines.

The PPCWD engineering department study suggests a third transmission line from Irawan to Sta. Lourdes should be installed. It will pass through Tagburos and San Jose before turning onto the secondary road that leads to Wescom Road.

About Post Author