- Advertisement by Google -

The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) announced that all its offices will be temporarily closed for transactions on Monday, September 26, due to work suspension in all government offices caused by Super Typhoon Karding.

In a statement, PPCWD said that its main office in Brgy. Sta. Monica will not accommodate any transaction as well as its Rizal Avenue branch and drive-thru payment booth.

However, PPCWD advised their consumers to transact payment of water bills through GCash, EC Pay, Palawan Pawnshop, and SM Bills Pay.

Work in public institutions in areas affected by the super typhoon were suspended by President Bongbong Marcos upon the recommendation of the NDRRMC.

- Advertisement -

Although Palawan will not be directly hit by Karding, the NDRRMC identified the through its Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment to experience anticipated heavy to intense torrential rain fall due to the weather disturbance.

‼️FUEL DISCOUNT‼️

Get ₱3.00 per liter DISCOUNT if you are a Robinsons Mall Employees or Tenants. 🤩

Just present your Robinsons ID during gas up transaction to avail the discount. 👍

See you! 😊😊😊

About Post Author

Rachel Ganancial is one of the senior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts